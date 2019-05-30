Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%.

Westell Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 82,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908. Westell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Get Westell Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westell Technologies stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 154,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.99% of Westell Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Westell Technologies (WSTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/westell-technologies-wstl-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.