Western Digital (WDC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.42.

WDC stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Western Digital by 57.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

