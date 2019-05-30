Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $304,000 Holdings in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,706,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,712,000 after purchasing an additional 397,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $262,033,000 after purchasing an additional 569,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,600,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,889,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 878,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 141,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,335,909. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 2,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $79,834.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $160,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,926 shares of company stock worth $3,207,883. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Aegis boosted their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

