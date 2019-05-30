Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,626,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,441,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3,854.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,387,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225,539 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $141,276,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $141,109,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 287,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,725. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

