White Standard (WSD) Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges

White Standard (CURRENCY:WSD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. White Standard has a total market cap of $427,930.00 and approximately $754.00 worth of White Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, White Standard has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One White Standard token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00011719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00387946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.18 or 0.02360644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00154931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004063 BTC.

White Standard Profile

White Standard’s total supply is 439,402 tokens. The official website for White Standard is thewhitecompanyus.com. The Reddit community for White Standard is /r/WhiteStandard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. White Standard’s official Twitter account is @TheWcomp.

Buying and Selling White Standard

White Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as White Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade White Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase White Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

