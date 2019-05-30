Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,998,000 after buying an additional 30,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $257,472,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,502,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after buying an additional 2,772,432 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2,126.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,893,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,763,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 7,658,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after buying an additional 1,670,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/williams-companies-inc-wmb-shares-sold-by-hallmark-capital-management-inc.html.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.