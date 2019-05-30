Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 2.3% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 55,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 135,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 593.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 178,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $194,686.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,768,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,315 shares of company stock worth $9,981,691. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $68.38. 100,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,865. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.28.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

