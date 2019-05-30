Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Dell Inc. (DELL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 823.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

NASDAQ:DELL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.94. 20,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,564. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

