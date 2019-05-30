Workday (WDAY) Given “Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.32.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $203.23 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $117.24 and a 12-month high of $217.63. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of -166.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $887,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $53,874,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126,562 shares of company stock worth $208,547,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 694.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

