Workday (WDAY) Issues Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday has a twelve month low of $117.24 and a twelve month high of $217.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -166.58 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.40, for a total value of $50,009,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $53,874,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126,562 shares of company stock worth $208,547,706. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Workday by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,840,044,000 after buying an additional 98,167 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Workday by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,680,974,000 after buying an additional 552,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,900,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Workday by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,077,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,766,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Workday by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,566,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

