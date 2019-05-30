World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Position Boosted by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $382,269.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

