Yandex NV (YNDX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $53,935,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 251,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $95,828,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,275. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.18. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $16.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $16.12. The company had revenue of $37.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

