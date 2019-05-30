Yext Inc (YEXT) Insider Sells $84,528.14 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $84,528.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 301 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $6,182.54.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,091 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,998.32.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $109,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $106,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $110,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $96,800.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,689. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.89. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 101.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Yext by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yext by 87.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

