YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 695.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $107,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. ValuEngine raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

