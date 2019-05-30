YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,394 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,614,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 950,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,592,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 500,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,977. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $25.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

