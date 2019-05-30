YY (YY) Shares Up 4.9%

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) shares shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $70.24. 2,340,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,118,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Nomura raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.07). YY had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. YY’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that YY Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of YY by 89.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,420,000 after buying an additional 1,436,939 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of YY by 80.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,977,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,103,000 after buying an additional 878,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the fourth quarter worth about $30,070,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of YY by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 709,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,465,000 after buying an additional 390,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of YY by 2,453.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 290,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,428,000 after buying an additional 279,385 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

