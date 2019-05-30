Zacks: Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.28). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price objective on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $705.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.82.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $201,314.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Costello bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 137,322 shares of company stock worth $1,286,498 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 71,625 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 55.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 124,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 58,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

