Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post sales of $5.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.68 billion to $23.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.23 billion to $23.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,320,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,228,000 after purchasing an additional 190,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,427,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,754,000 after purchasing an additional 465,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $723,318,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. 299,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,361. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

