Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.46. Pattern Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,363,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 229.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 892,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 621,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 512.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 515,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 495,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,701,000 after purchasing an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEGI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

