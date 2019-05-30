Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

In other news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,163 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 43.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

