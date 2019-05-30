Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.68.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 187,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,567. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $103,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at $71,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,676 shares of company stock worth $650,372 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

