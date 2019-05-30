Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edap Tms (EDAP) to Sell

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

EDAP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,634. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 1.90. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 363,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 114,342 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

