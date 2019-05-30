Zacks Investment Research Upgrades electroCore (ECOR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on electroCore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut electroCore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on electroCore from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of ECOR opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.07. electroCore has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 4,450.22%. Equities analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other electroCore news, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $72,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 39,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $218,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 273,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

