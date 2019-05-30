Zafgen (ZFGN) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZFGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zafgen in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink upgraded Zafgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zafgen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Zafgen stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 415,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,531. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.45.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zafgen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,598,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 207,007 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zafgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,356,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zafgen by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 474,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zafgen by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,468,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zafgen by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

