Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

In related news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 17,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,699,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,774.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,866 shares of company stock worth $13,371,930. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

