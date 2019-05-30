Zscaler (ZS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $298-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.43 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.01-0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.99. 3,598,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,210. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.45 and a beta of 1.22. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $6,536,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $764,838.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,936 shares of company stock worth $28,430,731. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

