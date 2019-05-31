$0.01 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

PLYA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 120,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.62. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

In other news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $61,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $39,877.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. SEI Investments Co lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,314,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 69,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

