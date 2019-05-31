$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.06. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 47.98% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSXP. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

PSXP traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $47.72. 7,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,639. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.50%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, VP Kevin J. Mitchell acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $130,270.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $130,270.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

