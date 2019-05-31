10,552 Shares in Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 2,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 232.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Matrix Service Co has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Matrix Service’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $306,780.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $64,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,330 shares of company stock worth $411,767 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/10552-shares-in-matrix-service-co-mtrx-purchased-by-shell-asset-management-co.html.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.