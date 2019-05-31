12,000 Shares in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,559,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,278,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546,483 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,914.2% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,546,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after buying an additional 6,221,239 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 115,239.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,766,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,833,000 after buying an additional 5,761,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $115,600,000.
ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.
NASDAQ ELAN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $31.30. 25,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,158. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.61.
Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,750 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,022.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN).
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.