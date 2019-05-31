124,544 Shares in Celgene Co. (CELG) Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 124,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,749,000. Celgene accounts for 2.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Celgene by 1,968.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELG. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

