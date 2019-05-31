13,763 Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Purchased by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,573,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 395,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,912,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,602,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,556,000 after purchasing an additional 768,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,560,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,809,000 after purchasing an additional 799,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,964,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. 19,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,840. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.77.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

