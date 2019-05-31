1,820 Shares in Vulcan Materials (VMC) Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $91,820,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 800.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 867,625 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,107,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,835,000 after acquiring an additional 608,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,271,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,178,000 after acquiring an additional 557,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $49,629,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $133.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $996.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In related news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $318,726.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

