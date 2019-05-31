21Vianet Group (VNET) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 222,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $850.30 million, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.55 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,642,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 895,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,805,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,099,000 after buying an additional 673,500 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 236,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

