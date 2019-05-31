30,256 Shares in PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PetIQ in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other PetIQ news, Director James Nathan Clarke purchased 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $872,591.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $607,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,477,200. 23.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PETQ opened at $26.41 on Friday. PetIQ Inc has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $755.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

