361 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,313,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,771,903,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 996 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total transaction of $111,999.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,470,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,673. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price (down from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $477.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.09). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

