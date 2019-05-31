38,700 Shares in Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.49. 139,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,609. The company has a market capitalization of $394.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $51.63.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 61.87%. Smart Global’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Smart Global news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $50,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $239,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,381 shares of company stock worth $590,727 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

