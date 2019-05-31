$4.46 Million in Sales Expected for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SENS) will report $4.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $4.52 million. Senseonics reported sales of $3.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year sales of $26.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.64 million to $27.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.54 million, with estimates ranging from $43.58 million to $60.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Senseonics.

Senseonics (NASDAQ:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 80,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,713. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

