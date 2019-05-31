$441.74 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon National Corp (FHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post sales of $441.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.53 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $438.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.95 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.95%. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 29,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $441,116.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,379.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,423,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Horizon National by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,341,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,694,000 after buying an additional 3,369,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,696,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 5,347,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,886 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 1,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,709,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,286 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. 33,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

