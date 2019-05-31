$73.29 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California Inc (BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to post sales of $73.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.14 million. Banc of California reported sales of $80.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $295.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $300.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $308.62 million, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $329.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.56 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banc of California by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B raised its stake in Banc of California by 1,626.4% during the fourth quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 215,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 203,305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,781,000 after buying an additional 207,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,112. The stock has a market cap of $686.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $20.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.