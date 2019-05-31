800 Shares in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBNT. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 13,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

UBNT stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $174.95.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.96 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 152.60% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti Networks’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ubiquiti Networks from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ubiquiti Networks from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “800 Shares in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/800-shares-in-ubiquiti-networks-inc-ubnt-purchased-by-bremer-bank-national-association.html.

Ubiquiti Networks Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.