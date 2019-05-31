Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Receives Underperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE ANF opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.79 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $74,966.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,966.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

