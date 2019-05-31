Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AXAS opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $165.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,477,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,477,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 69,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

