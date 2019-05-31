Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in LifeVantage Corp (LFVN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 290.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.63. LifeVantage Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $17.08.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in LifeVantage Corp (LFVN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/acadian-asset-management-llc-has-5-21-million-stake-in-lifevantage-corp-lfvn.html.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.