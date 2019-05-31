AdHive Hits Market Capitalization of $270,077.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. AdHive has a market cap of $270,077.00 and $1,182.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, AdHive has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

