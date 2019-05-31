Adient PLC (ADNT) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1,406.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 553,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516,368 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Adient had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Buckingham Research downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.22 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

