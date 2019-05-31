ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 939,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 991,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

ADMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded ADMA Biologics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 370.27% and a negative return on equity of 210.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, insider Adam S. Grossman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,527 shares in the company, valued at $150,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,064,500 shares of company stock worth $16,258,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 30.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

