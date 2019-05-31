ADT (ADT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.86

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 92381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.31.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The security and automation business reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,420,000. SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in ADT by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 5,677,458 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 559,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,857,351 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,057 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in ADT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,571,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

