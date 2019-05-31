Adviser Investments LLC Has $487,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 214,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

