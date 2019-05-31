Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $66.12 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

